New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Pratyush Ranjan, Senior Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke in detail with Dr Neerja Agrwal, one of the country’s top rehabilitation psychologists and mental health experts on identifying symptoms of depression, panic attack during the COVID-19 times. The COVID-19 series of Jagran Dialogues is being conducted in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Below are the excerpts from the interview.

1. What is Covid Appropriate behaviour, and why is it necessary for us to strictly follow this even when the cases are done comparatively?

Dr Neerja: COVID-appropriate behaviour means that we wear the masks and that too the good quality masks, such as N-95 or a triple-layered mask. We should maintain the social distancing while taking care of the cleanliness norms and stay indoors unless it’s really important to get out. You should make sure that you aren’t repeatedly touching your face with your hands. Even after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, you should follow all the guidelines because the virus is changing itself and new variants are emerging. The risk of getting infected remains. Even after taking the vaccine, about 20 per cent of people stay at risk of getting infected by the virus. So because of all these reasons, it’s mandatory to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

2. Why precautions are required for those people who have taken either one or both doses of vaccines?

Dr Neerja: The vaccine of COVID-19 is not 100 per cent effective. To put it simply, it is effective only in 80 per cent. In the rest of the20 per cent of people, the risk of infection remains. In many people the infection is asymptomatic. Such people may carry the virus with them and transmit it amongst others. Since it is a global pandemic, we need to understand that we all will be safe if we follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

3. Is the coronavirus pandemic affecting our mental health? What should we do in this situation?

Dr Neerja: Absolutely, the Coronavirus is affecting mental health. But once it leads to a problematic situation, then it leads to further concerns. Coronavirus is absolutely problematic. We don’t know till when the Coronavirus is going to stay amongst us. How many more variants are going to emerge? Amidst all these uncertainties, people are more worried. That’s why the cases of depression are increasing even more.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan