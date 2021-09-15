In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Ali Sher, Consultant Physician and Dr. Nishant Singh, General Physician, about Dengue.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The onset of monsoons brings peace after scorching heat but also gets a number of viral infections and health conditions, especially dengue. The risk of being exposed to multiple viruses, bacteria, parasites and other infections is two times higher during the monsoon than in any other season.

Therefore, in the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Ali Sher, Consultant Physician, Tirathram Shah Charitable Hospital, Delhi and Dr. Nishant Singh, General Physician, Meddo Nidaan Clinic, about Dengue.

Question - What is Dengue? Please tell us about its causes and complications

Dr. Ali Sher - As we know there is a spike of fever after rains. Everyone assumes whether it's dengue, malaria or normal flu. So let me clarify that dengue is a viral fever just like COVID-19. However, its mode of transmission is different. Coronavirus spread through air, but dengue spreads through aedes mosquito and that too through her female counterpart. It is transferred from her salivary glands to humans' blood after they get bitten by that mosquito. And that's when a person starts feeling feverish.

Question - What are the signs and symptoms of Dengue? Is it contagious?

Dr. Nishant Singh - Dengue's signs are just similar to that of normal flu like feeling cold, sore throat and apart from that the fever can be high grade. As in the spikes which you feel can be of 101 to 102 degree and even 103 fahrenheit. Now s the disease gets severe and unattended, the symptoms may increase like dipping blood pressure, chest pains and water may get filled in your lungs and stomach. Dengue doesn't transfer from person to person, but from the mosquito.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal