New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: Mental health concerns have become as prominent as important amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As schools and educational institutes stay shut and online mode becomes the only mode of learning through the pandemic, Indian children’s and their parents’ mental health has come up as a major concern towards social well-being in these challenging times. In the recent episode of Jagran Dialogues, Jagran New Media’s Senior Editor Pratyush Ranjan interacted with Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative to India and Dr Soumitra Pathare, Director, Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy, India Law Society, Pune.

Q. What has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of parents, children and young people?

Dr Yasmin: I really thank you for taking on this topic. If we have seen one thing during the pandemic, it’s the issue of mental health and adults has come to the forefront. So as you said, the routine of children’s is upset. They used to go to school, now they don’t. They are not going out to play. All the channels of their recreation are gone. Then they see the stress in their families and communities, especially during the second wave. Supporting them to nurture their mental health has become extremely important. It’s not just for one particular age group. You can’t just put children in front of the screens. You have to keep them motivated.

Q. In the past one, one-and-a-half year, what kind of change you have seen in public forums. Has the public focus increased or improved on mental health?

Dr Soumitra – First of all, thanks to you and Dainik Jagran for taking on this important topic. So it is that we have just started to talk about mental health. The problems of mental health existed before as well. Earlier we thought mental health issues happen far away to some people. But right now during the pandemic and lockdown, people have realised that these issues can occur to anybody; inside our homes, amongst friends and families. So Bengaluru-based NIMHAS had found in 2016 that about 150 million people in the country had mental health issues and about 80 to 85 per cent of those were not receiving any treatment as such. We are talking about mental health but we are forgetting the children. We are talking about elderlies or those who have lost jobs. We are still not talking about children’s mental health. We must realise if a 13-14-year-old has mental health issues then they might stay with the child for the rest of their life. As a country with limited resources, we should emphasise prevention.

Q. How has school closures and loss of learning affected children?

Dr Yasmin – Because of the pandemic, schools are closed since March 2020. It has had a huge effect on children’s and their families. Not everyone has access to remote learning apps and platforms. There is a digital divide which is between urban and rural areas. There is a digital divide between boys and girls. Boys have more access to the digital world. It’s very important to understand that these remote learning apps are not reaching adequately. So we (UNICEF-India) did a study involving 10,000 students, their parents and teachers in six states – Assam, Bihar, Gujarat Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh – in Aug-Sept, last year. There we found that only 60 per cent of students had any form of remote learning. 80 per cent of those who were learning remotely felt that they were not learning adequately. Half of the secondary school students felt that their mental and emotional health was affected. It’s a huge setback for the children’s.

Q. Can you tell us a bit more about how parents' mental health impacts children, including the youngest?

Dr Soumitra – Parents must understand that if they are depressed, then their children will pick up that depressing state. In homes, the atmosphere related to parents’ mental health falls like a shadow on children. And kids don’t even have words to express their mental health. When you don’t express what you do? You express it in your behaviour. So if a child doesn’t express that she is sad then there will be a disruption in behaviour; cranky mood, disturbing others, or even breaking things around. Parents then won’t understand why they are doing it. Maybe a 14-15-year-old children may say that they aren’t feeling well but a 7-8-year-old can’t say it. This will simply reflect on the behaviour, be it sleep or eating pattern.

