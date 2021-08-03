In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Pratyush Ranjan, Senior Editor, Jagran New Media spoke with Professor Dr Praveen Kumar of Lady Hardinge Institute of Medical Science, to find answers to all your queries on the third wave of COVID-19 and its impact on children.

New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: As the number of COVID-19 cases is going down, people are breathing a sigh of relief. However, the threat of the pandemic is not over yet. According to health experts, the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus still remains. There are also reports that this wave might affect children adversely. In such a situation, it is important to take necessary precautions to prevent infection. In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Pratyush Ranjan, Senior Editor, Jagran New Media spoke with Professor Dr Praveen Kumar of Lady Hardinge Institute of Medical Science, to find answers to all your queries on the third wave of COVID-19, its impact on children, and how to protect against it.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Q1: Why did children get more affected in the second wave than in the first wave of the corona pandemic?

Ans: As we all know that during the second wave of coronavirus, the infected tally reached 4 lakhs daily. A large number of children were also included in this. The number of infected people in the second wave was higher than in the first wave. Due to the high number of infections, children were also affected by this. However, it is not that children have been affected more than adults in the second wave. According to the government's data infection rate percentage of children has been almost the same in both the waves of the coronavirus pandemic.

Q 2: The third wave is being feared by the experts. How do you think children can be protected in this situation? What is your suggestion?

Ans: COVID-19 guidelines should be followed even during the third wave of the virus. Not only children, but elders should also step out wearing a mask. People should follow the distance of two yards and should not touch unwanted things. People should also wash their hands with clean water at regular intervals. Children are advised to follow these rules as well. This will reduce the chances of getting COVID-19.

Q 3: What can be the best way to protect children from Covid or say what should be the Covid appropriate behavior for children?

Ans: School plays an important role in the mental development of the child. In schools, children meet each other, learn and follow discipline. This leads to their mental and social development. That is why the opening schools are being considered. Once the schools are reopened, there are three things that everyone needs to pay attention to.

1. Pick and drop facility should be provided in open ground.

2. There should be a system for measuring the temperature at the entrance of the school. Children and elders who are not wearing masks should not be allowed to enter.

3. All the people working in the school should be vaccinated.

Also, to help children facility of co-workers should also be there. If a child's mask comes off the face a teacher or co-worker should correct it. There should also be a provision of water and sanitizer in the washroom This would reduce the risk of infection.

