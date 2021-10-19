New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 cases are still on a rise in the country. And people are concerned about the children getting infected since they are not yet vaccinated. There are a lot of unanswered questions which people have in their minds regarding the virus infecting kids and older adults.

Therefore, in the recent episode of Jagran Dialogues, Jagran New Media’s Senior Editor Pratyush Ranjan interacted with Dr. Sanjeev Misra is the Director & CEO and Prof of Surgical Oncology in AIIMS, Jodhpur to answer some of the concerns regarding COVID-19 infection in kids.

Question - Experts believe that COVID-19 infection has nothing to do with age and right from 1 to 16 years of kids can contract the disease. In some cases, newborn babies were infected pre-birth through their mothers. Have you faced such incidents?

Dr. Sanjeev - COVID-19 has mostly affected adults and in kids, the cases of infections have been lesser comparatively. And as long as newborn babies' cases are concerned there have been merely 3-5 such cases which came into light that they contracted the virus from their mothers.

Question - Has COVID-19 impacted the children more who suffered from some chronic illness?



Dr. Sanjeev - The kids who have chronic diseases like blood cancer, kidney diseases, and others, COVID-19 has naturally impacted them much more. They needed ICU care but the positive thing was that such kids recover successfully and the mortality rate has been quite good.

Question - Can infected kids act as carriers of COVID-19 virus which can infect their family memebers?

Dr. Sanjeev - It is true that if kids get infected they are asymptomatic and the virus may act wildly. So, it is the same with them as asymptomatic adults. That means the kids may not show the signs of the COVID-19 virus and later the people surrounding those kids can get affected. Therefore, take necessary precautions of COVID-19, like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Question - A lot of times COVID-19 infected people do not reflect similar symptoms. Is it the case in kids also?

Dr. Sanjeev - Just like we see that in two adults of same age the intesity and behaviour of the COVID-19 infection is different, in kids also the symptoms and side effects may vary.

Watch more in the video below

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal