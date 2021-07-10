Under this Covid-specific series, Jagran New Media has so far conducted 12 Live discussions and articles in Hindi and English languages have been published on all the topics covered with the answers given by all the experts on its Hindi and English websites.

New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: India got hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, following which a complete lockdown was imposed across the country. Since then, the deadly Covid-19, which originated in China's Wuhan City in December 2019, has claimed over 4.05 lakh lives and affected more than 3 crore in India till July 10, 2021. While the country has been dealing with the Pandemic, the menace of fake news revolving around Covid-19 and vaccination has created thousands of doubts among people across India.

To deal with this issue during the second wave, spread awareness on Covid-19 and vaccines and to empower the people with factual and credible information, a Covid-specific series was launched under Jagran Dialogues first in the collaboration with the UNICEF India with Pratyush Ranjan (Jagran New Media's Senior Editor) as the host of the weekly show. Now, the Jagran Dialogues' special series is being conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

So far, 11 top health experts, renowned doctors and medical scientists from across India have appeared in the series and have answered more than 200 frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding Covid-19, vaccines, vaccination process and its side-effects, the second wave, Black Fungus, possible causes of deaths and measures of precaution for kids, women, middle-aged people and senior citizens, and the possible third wave as well.

Below are the details of the Covid-related topics, name and designation of the experts, links of YouTube videos and of articles in English language:

Topic 1: Covid-19 and Women's health: Impact of Covid-19 on health of women and senior citizens and how to deal with the problems, know from the expert

Expert: Dr. Manju Puri, Director Professor and HOD; Dept of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

Topic 2: Delta Plus Variant: A new and very dangerous mutation of Covid-19 virus; All about the new variant and how to be safe from the new variant.

Expert: Dr. Saumitra Das, Director (National Institute of Biomedical Genomics), Professor (Indian Institute of Science)

Topic 3: Post-Covid Health Problems: Are you facing health issues after getting recovered from Corona? Know all about the precautions from the expert

Expert: Dr. Himanshu Reddy, Head of Covid-19 incharge, King George's Medical University, Lucknow

Topic 4:

Covid-19 Pandemic and Mental Health Issue: Impact of the Pandemic and its side-effects on children and their parents; know from the experts how to be strong both mentally and physically

Experts: Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque (UNICEF Representation to India), and Dr. Soumitra Pathare, Director, Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy, ILS (Pune)

Topic 5

Yes For Vaccination: All about vaccines for Children, why is this delayed, why this is important and what should be the precautionary measures; let's hear what expert says

Expert: Dr. Narendra Kumar Arora, Chairperson, Operational Research Group of National Task Force for COVID 19, ICMR; President AIIMS Patna & AIIMS Deoghar

Topic 6

Importance of Mental Health during Covid-19 Pandemic: Why it is important to be mentally fit and strong to deal with the impact of the Pandemic on our daily life and physical health; know from the expert

Expert: Dr. Rajesh Sagar, Head, Psychiatry Department, AIIMS, Delhi

Topic 7:

Covid-19 and Youths of India: Importance of Young Indians to break the chain of the Pandemic and misinformation around the disease and related health issues, vaccines and other health issues; Here's what the expert says

Expert: Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative to India

Topic 8:

Virus Mutation: How does a virus mutate? What is Antibody Dependent Enhancement? Does Virus mutate due to ADE or vaccination process? Know all the answers from the expert

Expert: Dr. Anurag Agrawal, Director, Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology

Topic 9:

Covid-19 and Black Fungus: What is Black Fungus? How does it affect the Covid-19 patients or to those people who have recovered also? What are the precautionary measures? Know from the expert

Expert: Dr. Rajeeb Dasgupta, Chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Topic 10:

Covid-19 and Comorbidities: What precautionary and corrective measures are required if you are a patient of Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Cardiac issues, Cancer, Asthma etc? Know from the expert

Expert: Dr. Arun Sharma, Director, National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases, ICMR

Topic 11:

Covid-19 and its new variants: All about Corona's Double Mutant, Covisheild and Covaxin; know from the expert

Expert: Dr. Samiran Panda, Head, Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, ICMR

Topic 12

Covid-19 and its Vaccines: Why vaccines are important? Why are two doses of vaccines required? How dangerous is the Covid's new variant? Know the answers and more from the expert

Expert: Expert: Dr. Narendra Kumar Arora, Chairperson, Operational Research Group of National Task Force for COVID 19, ICMR; President AIIMS Patna & AIIMS Deoghar

The Covid-specific series is being done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. All the details of this series can be searched with #JagranDialogues on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Google and on Jagran's Hindi and English websites.

