New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The last couple of years have been tough for all of us, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has claimed lakhs of lives in India so far which has impacted our mental health. However, not much is known about this infection and still, there are several misconceptions around it. Therefore, Jagran New Media has launched a COVID-specific series Jagran Dialogues to make people aware of the pandemic.

In the recent interview of Jagran Dialogues, Jagran New Media's Urvashi Kapoor (Chief Sub-Editor) and Aalok Sensharma (Senior Sub-Editor) spoke with Dr KK Jindal, Director, Dept of Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh and Dr Vishal Chhabra, Director, Chhabra Psychiatry Centre, Rohini, New Delhi regarding COVID-19 and its effects on our neurological system and mental health.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

Question: Dr KK Jindal: Neurology is a big word and people get scared at times with it. Can you tell our viewers what are neurological problems which one might have to face?

Answer: As you said, neurology is a big term that is linked to the brain. Some of the common neurological issues are brain attacks, different types of headaches, muscular issues. The whole world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic. During this pandemic, neurological issues have increased and we are encountering more and more neurological complications among patients who have recovered from COVID-19. However, I would like to mention here that we don't need to panic. If we are able to recognise the symptoms of neurological disorders in time, then we can easily cure them. Early diagnosis and early consultation are very important to cure neurological disorders.

Question: Dr Vishal Chhabra: Most of us have been working from home for the last one year. While WFH has its own benefits, it has also made our lives stressful due to the continuous work pressure. What a normal person should do to avoid such stress?

Answer: Thank you for asking this question! This is a very important question and has been frequently asked by many people over the past few months. Though we are working from home, home means a place where we are supposed to relax and enjoy. We have not created an environment where we can work from home, either we are working on our dinner tables or on our beds, which are actually meant for relaxation. Due to this, our sleep cycle has been disturbed. There are no work hours! Both at the personal and company levels, we need to realise that this is a new reality and not everyone would go back to their offices. We should accept this reality and follow some rules, like sleeping on time and create a healthy environment in our homes. It's important to take a break during working hours. We should not work continuously as it might affect our health.

Question: Dr KK Jindal: Can stress cause neurological problems? If yes, then what are the signs one will see.

Answer: As Dr Vishal said, stress has become an integral part of our lives due to work from home and other factors. This mental stress can precipitate or aggravate various neurological disorders, like brain strokes or migraines or apoplexy. People who are working from home should destress themselves to avoid facing these issues.

Question: Dr Vishal: Last couple of years have been tough for the whole country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us have lost our dear ones which have impacted our mental health, how to overcome this?

Answer: One of the biggest issues that we have faced during the second wave is the lack of grieving. Grieving is a natural process; people come together and express their sorrow over the death of their loved ones. However, due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, people have not been able to grieve which has affected their mental health. It is important that we should all stay together even during this crisis. If one of your relatives has passed away, then you should call their family members, not just at that time but also a week later. And now that the curbs are being lifted, we should go and meet them to complete the "grieving process".

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma