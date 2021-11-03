New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Air pollution in the national capital region reached on a hazardous level on Wednesday. The latest AQI level measured in New Delhi was 342 which is extremely dangerous. It not just causes problems in breathing but gives a rise to a lot of long-term problems related to lungs and other organs.

So to discuss about the same, in the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, Senior Consultant and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts, Faridabad and Dr. Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Question - What are the effects of air pollution in lungs?

Dr. Ravi Shankar - Air pollution has reached on a dangerous level which has gone up to more than 300. And it can affect both the types of people who have respiratory issues and the ones who don't have respiratory problems. For example, if someone has hypersensitivity, asthma or any such disease and they come in contact with pollutants then immediate irritation starts and they have a risk of an asthmatic attack. Similarly is the case with people who are suffering with CPOD.

Question - What are the risk factors and symptoms of respiratory health issues caused by air pollution?

Dr. Manoj - Air pollution doesn't only contain toxic chemicals but harmful substances like virus, bacteria and fungi are suspended. So, the people who already have respiratory issues, there are chances for those people to contract infection. Meanwhile, it can be even fatal for those people who are in contact of air pollution outdoors for prolonged hours like traffic police, rickshaw pullers etc. The symptoms of impact on one's lungs can be breathing issues, blocked nose, cough and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal