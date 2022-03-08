New Delhi | Sugandha Jha: International Women's Day is an occasion when we celebrate womanhood and recognise the achievements of women in different fields of life. This day is celebrated to promote the idea of gender equality and an inclusive society for a better future. Although, every day should be a celebration of women, a special day to make the women in our lives feel special and acknowledged holds significance.

As the world is celebrating International Women's Day today, on March 8, we at Jagran New Media, bring you an exclusive interview with the very famous 'dancer-singer' sisters- Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, and Mukti Mohan - who joined us to talk about women's day. They have a special message for our readers and viewers.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Question 1: All three of you have made a big name for yourself, how has this journey been for you?

Neeti Mohan: Wherever we are today, it is because of our parents. I am thankful that reality shows were there, otherwise, we would have never come out of our city and our dreams could never be fulfilled. We have one more sister Kriti who manages our work. So, that's the story of our life. We have reached here just because our parents supported us.



Question 2: Have you faced any challenges in this journey because of being a woman?

Shakti Mohan: I think challenges are a part of life just as we have day and night. We should learn from these ups and downs. They make us stronger. So there have been many challenges in our lives be it personal or professional, but we need to embrace them and enjoy our lives.

Question 3: We all know the importance of family support in achieving our dreams. How has your family supported you?

Shakti Mohan: Our parents have supported us immensely. They are like superheroes for us. They have never made us realize that we are weak because we are girls even as a society created a fuss about them having four daughters. I am extremely proud to be born into such a family. My elder sister Neeti didi has also been a pillar of strength in my life.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Sugandha Jha