New Delhi | Abhinav Gupta: Masaba Gupta has been the talk of the town ever since the release of her debut series Masaba Masaba - a scripted Netflix show that mixes together real-life events from the her life and fictional situations - which became a great success.

From an ace fashion designer to a body-positive activist and social media influencer, and now a successful actor, Masaba’s career journey has been both multi-faceted and galvanising.

Born to actor Neena Gupta and West-Indian cricketer Vivian Richards, the fashion designer, who works mostly behind the camera, made a sensational acting debut with the series which has been garnering rave reviews.

Recently, Masaba, who is known for her contemporary and unconventional aesthetic, joined hands with the popular snacks brand Kurkure to curate their special limited-edition festive hamper.

On this occasion, Masaba, in a outspoken interview with English Jagran’s Abhinav Gupta, went candid about her professional and personal life and her journey from behind the camera to her acting debut.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

Q. Your web-series Masaba Masaba has been a great success. Your debut act has earned praises from all quarters. How has been your journey from a fashion designer to an actor?

A. The kind of response that I have received for Masaba Masaba is overwhelming. I still get messages from people on my social media about how much they loved the show and how easily they could connect with the dynamic that I share with my mom. My journey from a fashion designer to an actor makes me feel extremely grateful and humbled. I have been reading all these reviews and feedback where the critics and the audience have said that I should take up acting full time (laughs). Well, reading such things makes me really happy. My journey is my own and very different to that of my mom but when people appreciate my acting skills, I feel happy to be carrying her legacy ahead.

Q. While Masaba Masaba did offer a wonderful insight into your life, what’s your relationship with your mom Neena Gupta like now?

A. It is as wonderful or even more wonderful as it is on the show. We’re great friends but I’m scared of her also!

Q. What’s the biggest learning you’ve had from your mom’s life?

A. Laugh at yourself, multiple times a day. A Big hearty laugh :)

Q. What’s your take on colourism in the country? What’s your mantra to deal with social media trolling?

A. My take is that it’s silly because we ourselves are such a diverse lot, so we must embrace our own people as they are. My mantra to deal with trolling is to ignore sometimes and pick the battles worthy enough to fight on social media. I rather conserve my energy for the good fight!

Q. You recently joined hands with Kurkure. What is this collaboration all about?

A. I had an absolutely delightful time while designing this special limited-edition festive Kurkure hamper. Both the brand and my design style are vibrant, quirky and edgy, and promise to add that ‘extra zing’ to people’s lives! So, we teamed up to create a special memento for our fans that would add the perfect dose of quirk and style to their festive season. I am super pumped about this special collaboration and cannot wait to see the reactions of our hand-picked recipients!

Q. What was your inspiration behind the hampers?

A. We wanted to create something that exuded a happy and colourful festive vibe. Hence, this special Kurkure hamper has been adorned with motifs of the Genda Phool, taking one back to the nostalgic times when all our homes were decorated with this beautiful flower on the occasion of Diwali. It is also sprinkled with vibrant coloured buds and finally, polished with some polka dots which add a youthful exuberance to this special festive design.

