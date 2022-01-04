New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: It's been more than two years since the deadly COVID-19 infection emerged in the world. Since then, the virus has claimed more than 5 million lives and infected billions worldwide. Though the world has slowly started recovering from the pandemic with the beginning of the vaccination drive, a problem of 'fake news' has emerged that has created thousands of doubts among people across the globe.

To deal with this issue and spread awareness about coronavirus and vaccination, Jagran New Media launched a COVID-specific series - Jagran Dialogues - in 2020 to provide factual and credible information to people. Initially, the series was launched in the collaboration with UNICEF India with Pratyush Ranjan (Jagran New Media's Executive Editor) as the host of the weekly show. Now, the series is being conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The series has also received the prestigious 'South Asia Digital Media Awards 2021' under the category - "Best Special Project on COVID-19". The South Asia Digital Media Awards 2021, presented by WAN-IFRA, received over 140 entries this year intending to "recognise South Asian publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months."

Till now, 28 top health experts, renowned doctors and medical scientists from across India have appeared in Jagran New Media's COVID-specific series, answering dozens of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding COVID-19, vaccines and their side-effects, the second wave, Black Fungus, possible causes of deaths and measures of precaution for kids, women, middle-aged people and senior citizens.

Below are the details of the Covid-related topics, name and designation of the experts, links to YouTube videos and articles in the English language:

Topic: How India plans to vaccinate children against COVID-19 - Know from our expert

Expert: Dr Narendra K Arora, Chairman, COVID Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization - NTAGI

Click here to read the story.

Topic: How to keep children and elderly safe from the virus? Know it from our expert

Expert: Dr Sanjeev Misra, Director & CEO and Prof of Surgical Oncology in AIIMS, Jodhpur

Click here to read the story.

Topic: How to keep yourself safe from COVID-19 during festive season

Expert: Dr Vikasendu Agarwal, State Survelliance Officer

Click here to read the story.

Topic: COVID-19 guidelines, vaccine, healthy mind - 3 mantras to fight coronavirus

Expert: Professor (Dr) Debasish Basu, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, Chandigarh

Click here to read the story.

Topic: Laxity against COVID-19 during festive season

Expert: Dr Surekha Kishore, Executive Director, AIIMS Gorakhpur

Click here to read the story.

Topic: How safe are children from COVID's 3rd wave and what is the status of vaccine for kids?

Expert: Dr Rakesh Aggarwal, Director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Click here to read the story.

Topic: Importance of Ayurveda, Yoga during COVID crisis

Expert: Dr Kamlesh Bhogayta, Associate professor, PG department of Dravyaguna, Govt Ayurved medical college, Vadodara (Gujarat)

Click here to read the story.

Topic: How COVID-19 has affected mental health of senior citizens, children? How can we deal with it?

Expert: Dr Padma Srivastava Professor and Head of Department of Neurology, and Chief of Neurosciences Center at AIIMS, New Delhi

Click here to read the story.

Topic: How to recover from post COVID-19 health conditions

Expert: Dr Sarman Singh, Director, AIIMS, Bhopal

Click here to read the story.

Topic: What kind of COVID appropriate behaviour should be followed as offices, schools reopen

Expert: Dr Saurabh Varshney, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Deoghar

Click here to read the story.

Topic: What precautions should children, parents, teachers take once schools resume?

Expert: Dr Praveen Kumar, Professor of Pediatrics, Lady Hardinge Institute of Medical Science

Click here to read the story.

Topic: How many variants of COVID-19 have been discovered so far and how many vaccines are available?

Expert: Dr Sujit Kumar Singh, Director, National Center for Disease Control, Union Health Ministry

Click here to read the story.

Topic: How to identify depression, panic attack symptoms amid COVID? How to deal with mental health issues?

Expert: Dr Neerja Agrwal, Rehabilitation Psychologist, Mental Health Expert

Click here to read the story.

Topic: Will flouting of COVID-19 norms invite third wave? What impact will Lambda, Kappa variants have

Expert: Dr Arvind Rajwanshi, Direction of AIIMS Raebareli.

Click here to read the story.

Topic: Pregnant women should take vaccines and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, says expert

Expert: Dr Manju Puri, Director, Professor and HOD, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi

Click here to read the story.

Click here to know more about COVID-specific interviews conducted by Jagran New Media.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma