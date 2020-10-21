New Delhi | Varun Sharma: Clocking on the success of the patented solar charging technology in Fenix 6X Pro Solar, last year, Garmin India, expanded its portfolio of solar-powered smartwatches with the launch of all-new ‘Instinct Solar, Fenix 6 Pro Solar’. Designed and built to accompany the enthusiasts, the new solar-powered smartwatches utilizes solar energy output to support major functions of the smartwatch-like heart rate, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, advanced sleep monitoring, stress tracking, giving health insights to users.

In an exclusive interview Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India Pvt Ltd. shared his views on multiple topics which included Latest Solar-powered watches, Company future plans and how smartwatches are critical to improving one's performance in sports & fitness.

Q: As the name says 'Solar' tell us about the watches how they are different from their earlier variants?

Ans: Garmin introduced the solar technology in India first in 2019 through the Fenix 6/6 pro-solar which received much appreciation and good response from the users. Expanding the Solar portfolio further, we have now launched Instinct Solar series and Fenix. These new watches are specially designed and built with many new added features and latest technology. Keeping the health of our users as the priority, these smartwatches offer body battery SpO2 respiratory rate, stress monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring and 24/7 heart rate monitoring which give an edge to the users during their workouts. Making the outdoor activities more rugged, the all-new Instinct and Fenix now comes with new activities like surfing climbing, advanced MTB as well as the pace pro.

Q: Solar powered watches are the first in India by Garmin, Why do you think now is the right time to bring it in?

Ans: We at Garmin believe in developing and manufacturing products which will serve the purpose of our customer’s needs. Battery life is something which is a very crucial buying factor for everyone. Garmin has tried to address the core issue so that one doesn’t need to take off the smartwatch due to lack of battery. Which is why we invested heavily in solar technology to bring something completely new and trustworthy for the customers. We invested in 30 patents to finalize this technology. The solar technology of Garmin provides five times better solar charging in the smartwatches in comparison to other industry standards. Considering the ease of our customers, these products will be a game-changer for the smartwatch industry in India.

Q: Battery backup in a smartwatch is something a lot of fitness enthusiasts love about, will solar charging help them in dealing with the constant charging issue?

Ans: As mentioned earlier, Battery life and battery back up is a very important aspect for customers in smartwatches. Garmin’s Instinct Solar battery life can go up to 24 days in smartwatch mode indoors and more than 50 days with sufficient solar exposure. For the Fenix 6 Pro Solar, the smartwatch mode is up to 14 days indoors and up to 16 days with sufficient solar exposure. Our solar editions harness the power and extend the battery life so that users will have more on-wrist time to enjoy their activities, training features, mapping, music streaming and a lot more. With this technology, we are addressing the core issue with customers in regards to battery life and focusing on providing the best of the solutions to cater to outdoor enthusiasts and fitness fanatics.

Q: Smartwatches is a very competitive market, what are your plans for the future? Will we see more such solar-powered watches from Garmin?

Ans: Garmin is a tech innovative company and we are constantly working in innovating technology which is ahead of its time, provides more ease and comfort to the customers and creates a new experience for them in their health regime or day to day activities. We are getting a response from the customers for our solar range and looking at feedback ahead, we shall be bringing more innovative products for the India market.

Q: Garmin is known for the GPS accuracy and sturdy watches with the solar charging glass it adds another feather, but what do you want to say about the competition in the smartwatches category?

Ans: As far as Garmin is concerned, we are always working towards finding the best of solutions for our customers when it comes to their workout requirements and day to day activities. We are constantly upgrading our technology to make our products more impactful and useful in daily life. Our strength lies in our GPS technology and the accuracy of our data which distinguish Garmin from others. For the users, our focus will always remain in bringing more qualitative and innovative products.

Q: Garmin Instinct is a very sturdy watch and for that, it's liked by fitness enthusiasts, is that the reason why along with fenix 6 Pro the solar charging is introduced in this one?

Ans: Garmin Instinct received a tremendous response in the market after the launch in 2018. People who love rugged outdoor activities prefer Garmin Instinct for its durability and great features. Since charging and battery life is essential for outdoor enthusiasts, therefore, we have introduced the solar technology in Garmin Instinct, so that the users don’t need to strip out the smartwatches and can make the maximum use of it while being outdoors.

Q: So how often do you use these smartwatches, share with us your recent experience?

Ans: Over a period of time smartwatches have evolved from basic pedometer bands to multiple features smartwatches. They have become a necessity in our day to day life. Smartwatches are critical to improving one’s performance in sports & fitness & with health-related benefits i.e SPo2, Heart rate, Stress, Sleep tracking etc. It has become even more important in this difficult COVID 19 pandemic time & is helping people in boosting their immune system and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

