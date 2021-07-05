Directed by Nyanesh Zoting, Collar Bomb is a thriller which will hit the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar on July 9. Jimmy Sheirgill will play the lead role as police officer in the film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: From romantic characters to thriller films actor Jimmy Sheirgill has left a mark in all genres. The ace of his acting skills is unparalleled and iconic. In 2021, Sheirgill will be completing 25 years of his career in the Hindi Film Industry and with this, we will get to see the super talented actor in the lead role of the Disney Plus Hotstar's film Collar Bomb as a police officer. Directed by Nyanesh Zoting, Collar Bomb is a thriller which will hit the OTT platform on July 9. Ahead of the release, Sheirgill speaks with Dainik Jagran about his role and what the film will hold for the viewers.

You have done a lot of thriller films, what was the main reason behind choosing Collar Bomb?

The story of a film is most important. In what environment is it set, what are you going to show the audience, will that keep them stick to the chair for two long hours, because it is a thriller. When all these things fit together it makes a good story. Especially when young people are involved good thriller films reaches you and people read it. You are right, I have done a lot of thriller films in the past but after a long time we are coming up with a new thriller and I hope people will like it.

Your character looks quite complicated in the trailer, did you prepare separately to understand the mentality of the character?

The job of an actor becomes easier when the writer or director has worked in a lot of detail. The writers and directors of this film were so prepared and their suggestions were so good that it makes you feel they have the whole story running at the back of their mind. On my part, I have tried to present this character in a different way. As I said earlier, the most important thing is the story and if that story engages the audience then it is the biggest success for the whole team.

There is a dialogue in the trailer, Muhammad bin Tughlaq... How does this relate to the story?

It shows the relationship between a father and son. They have a conversation while driving. Part of that conversation has been inserted in the trailer. A young boy who is in school, how he thinks? This cop (Jimmy's character), who has seen a lot in life, how is his relationship with his son and what is his attitude towards life? The story covers all this. Basically, the message of the film is that past can come back to haunt you any time.

What kind of changes do you see in the entertainment industry with the advent of OTT platforms?

Interesting content is being created on OTT platforms. People have the opportunity to see something different while sitting at home. Realistic stories are watched today. People who were accustomed to watching commercial films with dance and songs, get to see realistic films with which they can connect. Seems like people are enjoying this platform.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha