New Delhi | Amit Sharma: Countries across the globe will observe World Earth Day 2022 on April 22. To mark the occasion, Dainik Jagran is introducing its readers to those who laid down their lives for Earth. In today's episode, we talked to Dr Rajendra Singh, who was awarded the Magsaysay Award and is known as the Water Man.

In conversation with Jagran New Media's Associate Editor, Amit Sharma, Dr Rajendra Singh said that "education should be the first step in the campaign to save the earth. From the primary level itself, children should be taught that how important is water conservation". Here are the excerpts from his interview:

Stop exploiting the Earth:

Dr Singh said, “The Earth Day 2022 is just like any other Indian festival. People should develop a relationship with the Earth just like we have with God. Only then we will be able to stop the atrocities on Mother Earth and save it from expliotation".

Water conservation should be taught in school:

"Today's education system is showing us the path of exploitation and pollution. If we have to save water and Earth, then education has to be done right. From the primary class itself, children should be taught the lessons about saving water. Unless the importance of nature is taught to the students in their initial years, we will not be able to save earth and water.

Save your water resources:

Giving the example of Rajasthan, where water problems persist in many parts, Waterman said that the people of Rajasthan have been able to revive eight of their rivers in the last 44 years. Maharashtra and Karnataka have also done it". He said that other states should also learn these techniques and save their water bodies for future generations.

"I am a resident of that country":

According to Dr Rajendra Singh, development is good, but development is also destroying the earth. Floods and droughts have started increasing due to various industrial practices. He said that stop calling the Earth 'mother' if you exploit and pollute it. Call the earth mother only when you can nurture it, only then will World Earth Day have any significance.

Who is responsible?

Waterman said that this question is very simple but its depth shows the reality. After independence, the water did not get respect like it used to get in earlier times. Water became a commodity in the market. In such a situation, the responsibility of the government becomes more. In law, the four pillars are responsible. But the written constitution says that the responsibility lies with the government. When activists like us do some work for the earth, then cases are filed against us. The Rajasthan government sued us for making a pond, so the government should take the responsibility.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan