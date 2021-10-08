New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine will be launched in India soon. The vaccine in India will be administered with an applicator and not with a traditional needle said, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr.VK Pal on Thursday. The COVID-19 vaccine Zydus Cadilas in India is approved to be used for adolescents of age from 12 to 18.

The Zydus Cadila vaccine was approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for emergency use in India a few days ago. In the conference, Dr. Pal said, " the Zydus Cadila vaccine is administered through an applicator, not using a conventional syringe or needle."

This is the first time India will get administered with an applicator. According to Dr. Pal, the vaccine can be introduced in India soon under the National Immunization Program.

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine. After the first dose of the said medicine its second and third doses will get administered on the 28th and on 56th day respectively.

Since the vaccine has been approved to be administered to adolescents fo age 12 to 18 the vaccine will get administered by an applicator. For the unversed, Some vaccines are given through the mouth (oral) or through the nose (nasal) rather than by injection, and the nasal vaccine is given through an applicator. It acts as an atomizer and the dose reaches the body through the nose.

However, there is no announcement of the official date of when the vaccine will be made available for use in India. The vaccine has been proposed to be a three-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine Zycov-D at Rs 1,900. But there can be some deductions made in the price of vaccines. Any new decision on the final price of the Zydus Cadila vaccine can be announced anytime soon.

Apart from vaccines, In the conference, Dr. Pal mentioned that India is researching booster doses for vaccines. The results of the study can be released soon.

