New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadilla is scheduled to launch its needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D by September. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted an emergency-use nod to the vaccine on Friday (August 20).

“We plan to supply about 30 lakh to 40 lakh doses of ZyCov-D vaccine by September and aim to scale up the supply to 3 crores to 4 crores by December,” said the managing director of Zydus Cadilla Dr. Sharvil Patel at a digital press briefing on Saturday (August 21).

The Zydus shot is the world’s first DNA-based vaccine against COVID-19 to be approved for use within a population. It will be administered in three doses, with the first dose on day zero, the second on the 28th day, and the third on the 56th day. The three-shot vaccine is also the first to be cleared for use in children aged 12 and above and is the sixth addition to India’s arsenal in the fight against the pandemic.

“We were producing vaccines at a very small scale; now our new plant has been commissioned. We expect the vaccine supply to start from mid-September or end-September. We expect to reach the target of 1 crore doses in October,” said Dr. Patel.

Dr. Patel mentioned that the company is targeting to supply four crore doses of ZyCoV-D by the end of December, and possibly five crores by the end of January 2022. Zydus has the capacity to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually.

He also added that there will be a delay of 45 days and that the firm will reach a 5 crores target by January 2022. The delivery delay is because of a delay in commissioning the company’s new plant as the second wave of COVID-19 infection prevented the travel of experts from other countries.

Regarding the price, Dr. Patel said that the company is working with the regulatory authorities and is expecting clarity over it in the next one-two weeks. "Pricing will depend on technology, delivery, and volumes, and also we have a benchmark pricing," he said.

