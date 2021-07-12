COVID-19 Vaccination: Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine or ZyCoV-D is three-dose intradermal vaccine that works on the plasmid DNA formula to generate immune response in the human body against SARS-CoV-2.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) might give emergency use approval (EUA) to the Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.

According to a report by The Times of India, Zydus Cadila will start the supply of the vaccine by the end of August or early September, allowing India to expand its vaccination drive to children. It would also speed up the reopening of schools in the country.

"The preliminary assessment of the application submitted by the company is going on and we have sent it to the SEC for further consideration. The SEC will be meeting in the coming week, representatives of the company will be also asked to make presentations," The Times of India quoted an official as saying.

If given a nod, Zydus Cadila would become the fifth vaccine against COVID-19 to get EUA. So far, India has given approval to Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines.

Know efficacy, price and other important details of the Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine:

Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine or ZyCoV-D is three-dose intradermal vaccine that works on the plasmid DNA formula to generate immune response in the human body by producing the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2.

The company has claimed that it can be stored at two to eight degree Celsius. However, it said that it has shown "good stability" at 25 degree Celsius for nearly three months.

Zydus Cadila has also claimed that the vaccine has an effiacy of 66.6 per cent against symptomatic COVID-19 cases while it is 100 per cent effective against moderate cases. The price, however, is yet to revealed by the company.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma