New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D on Friday got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use in India. The vaccine will be administered to all adults and kids above 12 years of age.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) deliberated on the application given by Zydus Cadila on Thursday and recommended granting emergency use authorisation to its three-dose coronavirus vaccine.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma major had on July 1 applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the DCGI for the vaccine. The company said it has conducted the largest clinical trial for the vaccine in India in over 50 centres so far. Zydus Cadila had earlier said that they can launch the vaccine within two months of receiving the approval.

With this, ZyCoV-D became the world's first DNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, developed by an Indian company and become the sixth vaccine that has been approved for use in the country after Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and the US-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Plasmid DNA-based ZyCoV-D is to be administered intradermally using a needle-free injector. Sharvil Patel, managing director, Cadila Healthcare had said that the vaccine, when approved, would help not only adults but also adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age group.

ZyCoV-D, which is being developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius and at 25 degrees Celsius for up to three months. Once approved, it will be an intra-dermal (between skin and muscles) vaccine administered through a specialised needle-free injector.

About ZyCoV-D:

ZyCoV-D is a plasmid DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular (T lymphocytes immunity) and humoral (antibody-mediated immunity) arms of the human immune system. The vaccine has shown the efficacy of 66.6 per cent against symptomatic Covid cases and 100% for moderate disease. It is an intradermal vaccine, applied using a ‘needle-free injector’. Zydus claims the needle-free system can lead to a significant reduction in side effects.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan