New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An FIR has been lodged against Hitesha Chandranee, the Bengaluru woman who had accused a Zomato delivery boy of assaulting her. The case was lodged on Monday based on the complaint lodged by the delivery executive Kamaraj who claimed she injured herself after accidentally hitting her face with her ring.

The FIR was lodged at Bengaluru's Electronic City Police Station under Section 355 (assault), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant Kamaraj K is an accused in a case by the model and makeup artist who had alleged that the former had assaulted her over the alleged delay in delivery of order.

The alleged incident happened on March 9 when Hitesha, the 31-year-old social media influencer from Doddathogur, posted photos and videos accusing 28-year-old Kamaraj of assaulting and punching her on the nose.

On the other hand, Kamaraj claimed that while he went to deliver the food, the woman was on call with Zomato customer care and she cancelled the order. “Since the order was cancelled, I was asked to pick up the food to return. When I was asked for the parcel back, she refused. As I insisted and took the food back, she began cursing in foul language and threw her sandals at me,” he alleged.

According to a police officer, Kamaraj had stated that Hitesha had hit him with slippers, accused him of defaming her and hurling abuses at him on March 9.

Hitesha, in the meanwhile, deleted her video from Twitter that went viral based on which the police had arrested Kamaraj on March 10.

The model had said in her video that she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed.

"So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this," said Chandranee, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels.

Zomato, which had initially assured Chandranee that it would help her with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required, later clarified it was also with Kamaraj extending all possible support.

"As per protocol, we have temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries, but are covering his earnings in the interim while there's an active police investigation," Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He has also said his company was bearing the legal expenses of the case.

