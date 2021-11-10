New Delhi | PTI: The cases of the zika virus are on the rise in Kanpur as three more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. As per updates from the health department, 17 people have recovered and tested negative for the virus. At present, the active Zika cases in Kanpur stands at 91.

On Sunday, 10 more people, including three Indian Air Force personnel, tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, taking the total number of cases to 89.

On Saturday, 13 people had tested positive for Zika virus. One case was also reported from neighbouring Kannauj district.

“Out of the 89 infected people, 55 are men and 34 are women. Among these, 23 are those having age below 21 years. Of the total infected people, 12 are Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. This includes 11 men and one woman,” Kanpur District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar said.

As per the updates, the health teams had collected blood samples of 525 people on Thursday, Friday and Saturday which were sent to the virology lab of the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow and the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

Ayyar also said that health teams have collected samples of 525 people who were in close contact with the infected people and living in the radius of 3 km of the IAF station hangars for testing.

The first case of the virus was reported in the city on October 23 when a warrant officer of the IAF tested positive for the infection.

So far, a total of 3,283 samples have been collected from the city and sent to the virology lab of KGMU in Lucknow and NIV in Pune for testing.

To check the spread of the disease, health teams are undertaking sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying and identifying fever patients, screening seriously ill people and pregnant women.

Health officials have been asked to step up surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing for Zika virus.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha