YS Sharmila Gifts Shoes To Telangana CM KCR, Dares Him To Join Padyatra

YS Sharmila, the president of the YS Telangana party and sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, brought a shoe for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday and challenged him to walk along with her for at least three kilometres to know the plight of the people. Addressing a press conference following the last leg of her "Praja Prasthanam" padyatra, Sharmila alleged that the KCR had failed to fulfil the promises that he made to the people of the state.

#WATCH | YSRTP chief YS Sharmila shows a shoe box and asks Telangana CM KCR to join Padayatra with her and know the public problems. pic.twitter.com/tU8Cxn13jE — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Speaking to the news agency ANI, the YSRTP chief dared KCR to walk with her and said that she would retire from politics if his claim of being a "golden state" becomes true.

"Today I challenge Telangana CM KCR to walk with me in Padyatra and we presented a shoe box to him. If in fact, this is the golden state as KCR states, there are no problems to the people of Telangana, if my people are not reeling under poverty as he says, then I will apologise to KCR and retire from politics. But if this is not true, KCR has to resign and apologise to people of the state and make a Dalit a Chief Minister like he promised," she said.

On being asked about the assembly budget, Sharmila said that she has no hopes for the budget. Notably, the budget will be presented tomorrow in the assembly.

"We have seen KCR has been Chief Minister for eight-and-a-half years now. Seeing his pattern of working, and how he allocates the budget, there is no sense in the budget that the KCR government presents. I don't see any hope because KCR anyway is not going to stick to it,"she said.

She also claimed that KCR being removed as the Chief Minister is the only hope for the state.

"The only hope for Telangana is that KCR should go home and should not be the Chief Minister any more. I'm looking forward to the Assembly elections for a change of government in the state," she said.

She also talked about the union budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman and said that the finance minister did not allocate much to Telangana.

"Not much has been allocated to Telangana. There were many promises made by the government during the separation when Telangana was formed. Till today, there is no assurance that all of the promises will be kept. We hoped for something for us, but we did not see anything on the promises," she said.

(With ANI Inputs)