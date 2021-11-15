New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: YouTuber Gaurav Sharma is once again in the news and this time for shooting a video inside Nidhivan Raj, a restricted area in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, a week ago. Police on Sunday arrested the YouTuber from his residence and booked him under several sections of IPC.

Nidhivan Raj is an sacred religious site where Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna play 'rass leela' during the night. And owing to this, no one is allowed to visit the place at that time. Also, the holy place is restricted for filming. However, Gaurav didn't abide by the rules and shot the video on November 6, along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek.

As per a report in PTI, Gaurav uploaded the video on November 9, 2021, but had to delete it after priests protested against the filming inside Nidhivan Raj. Following this, he was arrested by the police and when interrogated he accepted for filming a video at the holy place.

Gaurav has been booked under sections 295A of IPC and section 66 of IT Act by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, in Vrindavan police station.

"While Sharma has been sent to judicial custody, efforts to nab his associates are on," police official Martand Prakash Singh said.

For unversed, Gaurav Sharma is the same YouTuber who was arrested in May this year for making his dog fly and even posted a video of the same. Seeing this, netizens rose in uproar and asked the officials to take strict action against him. Later, he was released and even apologised for his insensitive act. He even deleted the video after a wide-scale protest.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv