New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After being absconding for a couple of days, the Chennai based YouTuber Madan Kumar has been finally arrested today for allegedly live-streaming the banned PUBG. Kumar was arrested in Dharmapuri about six hours drive from Chennai.

According to a report by NDTV, Kumar’s wife Kruthika was also arrested by the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police on Wednesday for using foul language in the gaming videos that were uploaded later on YouTube also.

The arrests were made based on a complaint registered by a Chennai resident against four YouTube channels called Madan, Toxic Madan 18+, PUBG Madan Girl Fan, and Richie Gaming YT- run by the couple. The complaint mentioned that some titles in the channel allegedly portrayed women in a vulgar manner violating the privacy and dignity of children who might watch the video.

The couple’s YouTube channel has around 8 lakh subscribers and many of them are minors. Citing this, the complainant has sought a ban on these YouTube channels and action against Madan Kumar. On Thursday, while hearing the anticipatory bail plea, the Madras High Court also reportedly observed that it was "shocked to hear the recorded conversations.”

However, it is not sure if the case will stand legal scrutiny since no subscriber has come forward to file a complaint, the police said as quoted by NDTV. It is currently examining the details of the violation in terms of PUBG or other games.

The police also added that Madhan and Kruthika are engineering graduates and have completed Electronics and Communications Engineering. They use to post PUBG videos which are banned in India on their YouTube channel. A desktop, laptop, and mobile phone have been seized from Kruthika and further investigation is in under process.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma