New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trending on micro-blogging site, Twitter on Friday after the video of his remark over the movie 'The Kashmir Files' went viral on the internet.

In the video clip, Kejriwal can be heard suggesting the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) to ask 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri to upload the film on Youtube for everyone to see it for free.

Kejriwal was responding to BJP's demand to make The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state, in the budget session of Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

Watch the video here:

BJP wants #TheKashmirFiles to be tax free.



Why not ask @vivekagnihotri to upload the whole movie on YouTube for FREE?



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/gXsxLmIZ09 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 24, 2022

A day earlier, BJP MLAs had interrupted the ongoing assembly session on Wednesday and demanded to make the film tax-free as it has been exempted from tax in several states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

“Some people have earned crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you have been given the work of just putting up the posters,” Kejriwal said while attacking BJP in the assembly.

After the clip, posted on Aam Aadmi Party's official Twitter handle, went viral on the internet, political name-calling began on social media. Responding to Kejriwal's comment BJP leader BL Santosh said that the Chief Minister had earlier declared "Nil Batte Sannatta" and "Sand Ki Aankh" tax-free and urged people to watch it.

"Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn't applies for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM .... Shame," he said attaching previous tweets by Kejriwal giving tax-free status to the aforementioned films.

A section of people on Twitter also slammed Kejriwal for his statement and accused him of mocking the exodus of Hindus. Soon after, the hashtag 'Kejriwal exposed' started trending on Twitter.

The Kashmiri Files is a film based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. Released in theatres on March 11, the film has garnered widespread attention for its sensitive topic and stirred controversy at the same time.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha