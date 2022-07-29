Youth Hacked To Death In K'taka's Mangaluru Days after BJP Worker's Murder; Section 144 Imposed

Tensions flared up in Karnataka once again on Thursday evening after a 23-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Fazil, was hacked to death in the Mangaluru district. The incident, which was caught on the CCTV camera, took place hours after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the family slaim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Praveen Kumar Nettaru.

The victim was a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The police suspect that he was murdered in retailiation to the killing of Nettaru. However, it has launched a probe regarding the motive behind the murder.

According to the police, four to five miscreants attacked Fazil, who was standing outside a clothing store owned by him, with lethal weapons. It has now filed a case and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur till Saturday.

"We are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident and a case of murder in Surathkal Police Station. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation in important areas under Mangaluru city commissionerate, we've imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144," Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

Tensions have increased in Karnataka since the murder of a BJP youth leader. On Thursday, the police arrested two suspects - identified as Zakir (29) and Mohammed Shafiq (27) - with links to the Popular Front of India (PFI), but calls are being made for stricter action against the culprits.

Amid this, Chief Minister Bommai - who is facing backlash from a section of the BJP over Nettaru's killing - said the "Yogi model" government in Uttar Pradesh will be adopted in Karnataka if the situation demands.

"For the situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi (Adityanath) is the right Chief Minister. Similarly, there are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, Yogi model government will come in Karnataka too," Bommai said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, he said that the state govermment has taken the murder case seriously and an inquiry is on. He said there will be no compromise with regards to maintaining law and order.

"Their activities significantly began in the state in 2014-15 and have continued till now. Our police officers have managed to identify 'sleeper cells' and those involved in such activities or give support to such elements have been sent to jail with the help of NIA," he added.