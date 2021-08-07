According to CCTV footage, four armed men fired around 10 bullets at Middukhera, killing him on the spot. In the video, Middukhera could be seen running away from the armed men, who were waiting in a car parked near his vehicle.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, who was known as Vicky Middukhera, was shot dead at Mataur market in Mohali's Sector 71 on Saturday morning, reported news agency ANI.

According to CCTV footage, four armed men fired around 10 bullets at Middukhera, killing him on the spot. In the video, Middukhera could be seen running away from the armed men, who were waiting in a car parked near his vehicle.

Media reports suggest that Middukhera used to carry a licensed pistol with him. However, he didn't get time to grab it as the assaulters fired at him indiscriminately as soon as he reached his car.

The Punjab Police has not ruled out the possibility of a gang war and said that case has been registered at the Mataur police station. It has also said that a probe is underway, adding that Middukhera's body has been sent for post-mortem and his car has been taken in custody.

"4 assailants chased Vicky Middukhera down and fired about eight to nine rounds, killing him on the spot. Investigation is underway," ANI quoted Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh as saying.

Middukhera was a student leader and was once president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) in Panjab University in Chandigarh. Later, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal student wing -- Student Organisation of India (SOI). His brother Ajay had also contested the local municipal corporation polls.

Middukhera had heavily campaigned for the Akali Dal in 2017 Punjab assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma