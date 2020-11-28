Delhi Jal Board vice-president and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha himself went to Burari to ensure water tankers are available for the protesting farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has extended its support to the "peaceful protests" by farmers and offered them facilities like water as they reached the national capital. Delhi Jal Board vice-president and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha himself went to Burari to ensure water tankers are available for the protesting farmers.

"The grain providers of the country are welcome in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi is with the farmers for their peaceful protest," Chadha said.

"The BJP government is hitting the food grain providers of the country with water cannons in the shivering cold. The Kejriwal government is working to provide clean drinking water to the agitators," he added.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have reached the national capital to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Narendra Modi government earlier this year. The farmers were met with police brutalities and lathi-charged at the Delhi border. The police also used tear gas shells and water cannons in a failed attempt to beat them back.

When the farmers did not relent, the police allowed them to enter the national and hold peaceful protests at Burari ground. However, most of the farmers still decided to remain on highways and only a handful of them reached the Burari ground.

The Delhi government has openly come out in support of the farmers and appointed a nodal officer to ensure sanitisation and cleanliness at the protest site. The Delhi government has also ordered adequate water availability for the protesting farmers.

