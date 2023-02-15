‘Your Hips Will Be Broken’: MP Forest Minister Vijay Shah Warns Man Asking Question In Public Meeting

MADHYA Pradesh Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah lost his temper when a man asked him a question regarding the unpaid salary of his wife at a public meeting in the Harsud constituency of Khandwa district on Monday. The man claimed that his wife who worked at an Anganwadi center had not received her salary for the past six months.

In a video which went viral on social media, Shah can be heard accusing a man in the audience of being intoxicated and further claimed that he was sent by the Congress party to disrupt the public gathering.

Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah blasts youth during Vikas Yatra

pic.twitter.com/mi9jsRLeTl — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) February 15, 2023

Vijay Shah warned the man by saying, “We are ushering in an era of development in Madhya Pradesh but will lock anyone trying to create a scene here. This is a government gathering. Whoever disrupts it will get their hips broken by the police.”

Shah further targeted a local Congress leader of the district and said, “I know, he makes people act after drinking alcohol."

He subsequently instructed the police officers who were present at the public gathering to arrest people who were ‘selling alcohol’ in the area.

Earlier week, Vijay Shah also gave a contentious statement where he blamed tribals for deforestation in Burhanpur. His remarks come at a time when the ruling BJP is expanding its tribal outreach in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP MLA from the Harsud constituency of Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh was in Burhapur where he attended Ashwathama Shiv Mahapuran Katha and said, “Do you want us to point our guns at our people? You want us to shoot India’s tribals. We do not want this and also, this should never happen.”

The election for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly to elect all 230 members is likely to be held in or before November 2023. However, dates are not yet announced by the Election Commission.