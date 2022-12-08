Young Turks Of Gujarat - Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh - All Leading And Likely To Grow In Stature

Young leaders who found prominence leading movements for their communities won across Gujarat, final election results show, as was widely expected of them. In the 2017 Gujarat election, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani had made news as the most prominent faces challenging the BJP at the time. These young leaders, when they were only starting their political journey, were seen as very staunch critics of the Modi-led BJP, but Hardik and Alpesh have since shifted allegiance and joined the saffron camp.

Jignesh Mevani, who had won the rural constituency of Vadgam as an independent candidate last time, etched out a slim victory over BJP’s Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela as the counting progressed. He defeated Vaghela who is a former congress MLA from the same area and had defected to BJP when Congress chose to support Jignesh instead as he was seen as a prominent Dalit leader following the public flogging of Dalit boys in Una. Hardik Patel who was face of the Patidar agitation has secured a massive victory with 49% of the total votes amid what seems to be a BJP wave across the state. Alpesh Thakor had became a prominent backward caste leader when he launched a counter protest against Patidar agitation. He has bagged an impressive victory margin on a BJP ticket in this election.

Hardik Patel has secured the highest victory margin among the three leaders. He has received over 98 thousand votes in Viramgam constituency which is 51 thousand more than his nearest rival Aam Admi Party’s Amarsinh Anandji Thakor. BJP’s vote share here stood at almost 50%. Patel had led a huge movement ahead of 2017 Gujarat election to demand the benefits of affirmative action for the Patidar community. The Patidar agitation had given jitters to the ruling BJP which struggled to contain this popular leader. Hardik had once let his opposition to Modi known by saying that he opposed the Prime Minister with “all his power”. He joined the BJP earlier this year.

Joining BJP has turned out well for Alpesh Thakor as well. He has won in the Gandhinagar South constituency with 55% of the total votes cast here. In 2017, he joined Congress in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and was known to be close to him. The same year he won Radhanpur seat. In 2019, he complained of “injustice“ and “neglect” within the Congress and quit the party, which necessitated a by-election. He contested that election on a BJP ticket and lost. This year, amid a massive BJP wave across the state, he has defeated his nearest rival of Congress Dr. Himanshu Patel with over 43 thousand votes.

Jignesh Mevani is the only one of this triumvirate of youth leaders who has more or less remained committed to his initial ideological disposition. In 2017, he had won the Vadgam assembly constituency with the support of Congress and other smaller parties. Even though he was trailing for a major part of the day, he won Vadgam by a margin of around 5000 votes. Vadgam constituency, with a majority of Dalit and Muslim voters, has always been a Congress stronghold.

This victory of the three leaders would likely boost their national ambitions. Jignesh Mevani, in a way, showed what would be on the minds of all three of them when he said, “I am not meant for just one election or to be just an MLA. I want to go all across India”.