YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Receives Threat Call Against 4-Year-Old Daughter, Files Complaint

Famous YouTuber Gaurav Taneja on Thursday said that he received a threat call against his 4-year daughter. Gaurav took to his Twitter handle to share an image of the complaint that he filed at the police station. With a blurred screenshot of the police complaint, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast tweeted, "Received a threat call against our 4 yr old daughter. Police complaint registered. @DelhiPolice @HMOIndia." However, the reason behind him getting a threat call has not been revealed by the YouTuber yet.

Received a threat call against our 4 yr old daughter.

Police complaint registered.@DelhiPolice @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FobjcwjLMd — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 28, 2022

The former Airbus pilot tagged the Delhi Police and the Union home ministry in his post. The screenshot shared by Taneja shows that complaint was registered at the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road police station. Also, the alleged threat call was made at 7:33 am, presumably on Thursday itself.

Earlier today, Gaurav via his social media handle informed that Delhi High Court passed an order in their favour and against a media portal that tried to defame them by attacking their faith and culture. Taneja in the tweet thanked his team and tagged them.

"I was attacked by certain media for believing in my faith and culture. Delhi High Court yesterday passed an order in our favour and against @livemintand journalist #ShephaliBhatt "

"Certain unethical journo peddle a vicious attack because some wear their identity badge proudly. All articles and tweets by #ShephaliBhatt are to be taken down as per Delhi High Court order. Such journos insult “Norms of Journalistic conduct” @PressCouncil_IN."

Taneja, who enjoys a massive following on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, was most recently in the news when he was arrested on July 9 when his birthday bash, organised by his wife, caused massive chaos at Noida's Sector 51 metro station.