'You Have To Face Consequences': SC To Manish Sisodia On Quashing Defamation Suit By Assam CM

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are currently embroiled in a lawsuit over corruption allegations against the latter.

Supreme Court on Monday told Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, “if you reduce public debate to this level, you have to face the consequences”. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Sisodia that challenged Guwahati High Court’s order of dismissing his plea for quashing a criminal defamation case against him. The defamation case was filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Deputy CM of national capital had levelled corruption allegations against Assam CM. The Aam Aadmi Party Leader has now withdrawn his plea against the high court order, as it became evident that the top court was not much willing to entertain it.

In the defamation case Mr Sarma had claimed that corruption allegations thrown at him by Sisodia are baseless. Sisodia had made those comments in connection with the supply of PPE kits at "higher than market rates" to the National Health Mission (NHM) authorities during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AAP leader had claimed that Mr Sarma had given the contract of supplying PPE kits to his wife’s firm in 2020 when he was the state’s health minister. Mr Sarma has denied these allegations.

The matter was heard by a Supreme court bench comprising justices S K Kaul and A S Oka on Monday. Appearing for Sisodia, senior advocate A M Singhvi argued that Sisodia had nowhere said that any money was taken.

The bench also said that the petitioner should have unconditionally apologised earlier. The top court observed that instead of realising what the country was going through during the pandemic, the petitioner was making allegations.

Earlier the High Court had said that Mr. Sisodia was not able to make out a case for quashing of the lawsuit against him. The matter is pending for disposal before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, at Guwahati.

The allegation against Mr. Sarma was that while the market rate for PPE kits were for ₹ 600 apiece, the same was bought from the company owned by Sarma's wife at the rate of ₹ 990 per kit.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of the Assam chief minister, had also filed a ₹ 100-crore defamation case against the Delhi Deputy CM on June 21 over the same allegation.