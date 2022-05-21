New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 21) interacted with the Indian contingent after their best-ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics 2021 where they bagged 16 medals including eight gold.

Tweeting pictures from his interaction with the Deaflympics contingent PM Modi said "I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them."

"It is due to our champions that this time’s Deaflympics have been the best for India!," he added.

#WATCH | PM Modi interacts with speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh during the interaction with Indian Deaflympics 2021 Contingent pic.twitter.com/7U1NEoquXs — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the meeting to interact with the Indian contingent at his residence. The meeting started at 9:30 am on Saturday.

Ahead of the meeting PM Modi announced the news and tweeted "Looking forward to interacting with India's contingent at the Deaflympics at 9:30 am. The entire contingent has created history and brought smiles on the faces of every Indian."

"I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the #Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them," tweets PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NNMGN6g9HA — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 21, 2022

Deaflympics 2021 was held at Festa da Uva Main Pavilion in the city of Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil. The quadrennial event began on May 1 and concluded on May 15 with around 2,100 athletes from 72 countries participating at the Games.

India had sent a contingent of 65 athletes who competed in 11 sporting disciplines as the country recorded their best performance at the Deaflympics by winning 16 medals, including eight gold, one silver and seven bronze.

For the very first time, the Indian Deaflympics team finished amongst the top 10 nations in the event with 16 medals, a huge jump from just five in 2017. In Brazil, the Indian contingent won in five of the 11 sporting disciplines.

India's previous best came at Sofia 1993 when they bagged seven medals, including five gold and two bronze.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

