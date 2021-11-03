New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of COP26 in the UK's Glasgow on Tuesday. In their first meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral strategic partnerships and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in diverse sectors.

During their meet, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett asked PM Modi to join his party as he is the most popular man in Israel. A video tweeted by Israeli delegation Amichai Stein showed PM Modi and Naftali sharing some light moments. In the video, Naftali can also be heard saying, “You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party.” After Naftali's request, PM Modi can be seen bursting into peals of laughter.

Israel's PM Bennett to @narendramodi: You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party pic.twitter.com/0VH4jWF9dK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2021

Recalling that next year would mark 30 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Bennett to visit India. Prime Minister Bennett described the "deep relationship" between India and Israel as one coming from the heart and not being about interests and urged Modi to work together to take the bilateral ties to "a whole new level".

"I want to thank you. You're the person who restarted the relationship between India and Israel, which is a deep relationship between two unique civilizations – the Indian civilization, the Jewish civilization – and I know it comes from your heart. It's not about interests; it's about a deep conviction that you harbour and we feel it," Bennett told Modi at the start of the meeting.

"On behalf of all Israeli citizens, we deeply appreciate this whole new approach that will go down in history as something that you brought about. So thank you," the Israeli premier said as per communication from his media adviser.

Urging to carry forward the deepened cooperation between the two countries that started during his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister vowed to bring the ties together to a new level.

The meeting between Modi and Bennett comes after Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel last month, extended an invitation to the Israeli premier on behalf of Modi to visit India. According to Israeli media reports, Bennett, who became prime minister in June this year, is likely to visit India next year.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.



