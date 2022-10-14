'You're Polluting Minds Of Young Generation': SC Slams Producer Ekta Kapoor Over Her Web Series

THE Supreme Court on Friday slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in the web series 'X-X-X' produced by her saying she was polluting the minds of the youngsters.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Ekta Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for the alleged objectionable content in her web series 'X-X-X'.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said, "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?"....on the contrary, you are polluting the minds of youngsters," as quoted by the news agency PTI.

He also added that the court had earlier too granted protection to Ekta Kapoor in a similar matter.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Ekta Kapoor claimed that the content is subscription based and that there is freedom of choice in this country.

The court also asked Rohatgi to convey to his client that the court is not for those who have voices and can avail all kinds of facilities, but for those who don't have their voices.

"Everytime you travel to this court....we don't appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi, please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers....this court is not for those who have voices."

"This court works for those who don't have voices...if these people who have all kinds of facilities, if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations," the bench observed.

The remarks of the bench came after Kapoor filed a plea in the top court challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for the alleged objectionable content in her web series 'X-X-X'.

A complaint was filed by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman against Kapoor for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

A trial court in Bihar's Begusarai issued the warrant on a complaint lodged by Kumar in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)