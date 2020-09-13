Tharoor had praised Bhagat for his column in a leading newspaper earlier today, saying that the simplicity and directness of the author’s writing is his greatest virtue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday got his Twitter followers to riffle through their dictionaries again when he used complex words on purpose to praise writer Chetan Bhagat on the latter’s request for just the same.

Tharoor had praised Bhagat for his column in a leading newspaper earlier today, saying that the simplicity and directness of the author’s writing is his greatest virtue. Responding to the same, Bhagat said that while he is elated to receive appreciation from Tharoor for his work, he would like to see the legislator use “big words” while praising him the next time. “ Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day!” He remarked.

Responding to the same, Tharoor then tweeted, “Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It’s clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today’s column.”

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2020

Tharoor's unparalleled mastery of the Queen's language often leave netizens looking for dictionary.

