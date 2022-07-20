Yogi Govt In Fix As 2 UP Ministers Get Upset Over Transfers Of Officials

In a big setback for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath months after winning the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, his Minister of State for Jal Shakti Department Dinesh Khatik has resigned from his position, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. The Jal Shakti Department is headed by Swatantra Dev Singh.

Sources, quoted by Dainik Jagran, said Khatik - an MLA from Hastinapur of Meerut district - was "unhappy" as officials in his department were not listening to his instructions. He was also miffed over the transfers and cases registered against his supporters.

It should be noted that Khatik had attended Adityanath's key meeting with state ministers on Tuesday afternoon.

JITIN PRASADA ALSO MIFFED WITH YOGI GOVT

Reports suggest Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Jitin Prasada, who switched from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the Uttar Pradesh elections, is also not happy with the Yogi government and is considering meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prasada, 48, is miffed with the suspension of five senior officers of his department, including the departmental head, for alleged serious irregularities in the departmental transfers. The suspension came after action was taken on Prasada's OSD Anil Kumar Pandey on July 18.

According to the official statement, Chief Engineer (Development) and departmental head of PWD Manoj Kumar Gupta, Chief Engineer (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena and Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav have been suspended with immediate effect.

Along with them, administrative officer Pankaj Dixit and principal assistant Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia have also been suspended and a disciplinary inquiry has been instituted against them.

It further said that after coming to the notice of the serious irregularities in the transfer orders passed during the current transfer session in the PWD, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by the Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh.