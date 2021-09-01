UP's CM Yogi Adityanath takes rigid action against CMO. Till now 53 people have succumbed to dengue in Uttar Pradesh. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi|Jagran News Desk: With the situation becoming uncontrollable in West Uttar Pradesh, dengue and viral fever is spreading. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer in Firozabad, where about 40 people, in which there were 32 children, died of suspected dengue in last 10 days. The transfer orders came straight from, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM had been monitoring the situation closely and on Monday he even visited some patients of dengue.

After his visit to the hospital, he instructed to remove Chief Medical Officer, CMO of Firozabad Dr. Neeta Kulshreshtha on failing to control the situation. Now, Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi will be the new CMO. He till now held the charge of the additional CMO in Hapur.

Transfer order that were issued, said,"CMO Neeta Kulshreshtha ahas been transferred from Firozabad as senior consultant of Aligarh's Malkhan Singh District Hospital." The order however, did not mention the reason behind the transfer.

In a high level meeting that took place on Wednesday, CM Yogi asked the officers to monitor the situation carefully and even advised that health experts should camp in the district till the situation stabilizes. The Cheif Minister, announced that people will get required help and information on time.

Till now 53 people have died due to dengue in Firozabad, while more thn 60 children are admitted in the hospitals of government. As the reports suggest, the situaton got worse beacuse of negligance of the Health Department of Firozabad city.

In Uttar Pradesh, this dengue is spreading consistently and children are the most affected by it. According to DM Chandra Vijay Singh, the antigen test of 46 children has confirmed dengue. Verification of deaths is being done in other areas of the city.. At the same time, the havoc of fever has not stopped in Mathura district. Due to the, surge in dengue cases, now schools for classes 6 to 8 will open from September 6.

Posted By: Ashita Singh