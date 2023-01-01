Yogi Adityanath Shares Pic With Cat On His Lap, Says 'Even Animals Can Tell Between Friends And Foes’

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also seen pampering and taking care of several animals as well. (Image: @myogiadityanath/Twitter.)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a picture of him with a cat on his lap on Saturday. In the picture posted on Twitter, Adityanath can be seen wearing the traditional saffron robe with his legs crossed with a cat sitting on his lap at the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister captioned the picture with a Hindi proverb ‘Hit Anhit Pashuo Panchiyo Jana', which means "Even birds and animals can differentiate between friends and foes".

Yogi Adityanath is often seen taking care of cows and is considered a Gausevak. He is also seen pampering and taking care of several animals as well. The Chief Minister makes it a priority to spend time with cattle at the temple cowshed whenever he goes to his home town Gorakhpur.

He also feeds the animals with fodder, and jaggery-gram with his own hands. In addition to this, he adores his two dogs, Kalu and Gullu, according to a press statement from his office.

As soon as the picture of a cat sitting on Yogi Adityanath’s lap was posted on the microblogging site, it went viral with several likes and retweets.

Netizens shared their reactions to Adityanath’s picture with the cat and cherished him for his love towards animals. Earlier in October, a picture of Yogi Adityanath went viral on Twitter where he was seen feeding and petting leopard pups at the Gorakhpur Zoo.

The chief minister was previously seen with a monkey in his lap and thus he has developed an image of being an animal lover.