Speaking on the ocassion of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan', Yogi said that the 500-year-long wait for the construction of Ram Temple was over because of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that India's judiciary under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shown the world how to resolve complex issues peacefully and constitutionally. Speaking on the ocassion of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan', Yogi said that the 500-year-long wait for the construction of Ram Temple was over because of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A 500-year-long wait for this historical day has come to a culmination today because of Prime Minister Modi. The wishes of India's 135 crore people and the well-wishers of Sanatan Dharma followers have been fulfilled," the UP CM said.

"India's democratic values have enabled the solution of problems with peace. The judiciary and executive played a vital role in a peaceful resolution of the (Ram Janmaboomi) matter," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first brick as the construction of a mega Ram Temple at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya began. The foundation stone for the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi following a glittering 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust chief Nritya Gopal Das were also present during the groundbreaking ceremony. In view of the coronavirus, only 175 guests, including seers and politicians, were invited for the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

The grand Ram Temple to be constructed in Ayodhya will be 161 feet tall, which is 20 feet taller than the original design prepared in 1988 which mentioned the height of the temple as 141 feet. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a unique piece of architecture in several ways. The temple has been designed to withstand an earthquake of magnitude 10 and will have a life span of 1,000 years.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma