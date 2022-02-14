New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit out at religious fanatics and said that 'India will function according to the Constitution and not the Shariat law'. In an interview to news agency ANI, CM Adityanath said that 'the dream of Gazva-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till the Qayamat'.

"I can say with utter clarity that this is new India, this the India of world's most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this new India, development is for all and there will be appeasement of none," he told ANI.

"The new India will work according to the Constitution, and not Shariat. I also want to say it clearly that the dream of Gazva-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till the Qayamat," he added.

Yogi Adityanath also warned religious fanatics. Taking to Twitter, he said: "Those who dream of Gazva-e-Hind, religious fanatics of Talibani thinking, understand this... India will run according to Constitution, not Shariat."

He also cleared his stance on the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka and said that a proper dress code should be followed in schools.

"I strongly believe that the system should run as per the Indian Constitution. We cannot impose our personal beliefs, our fundamental rights, our personal likes and dislikes on the country or institutions," he said.

Yogi Adityanath added that he never asked the public or workers in UP to wear saffron.

"Am I asking the people and workers in UP to wear saffron? What they want to wear is their choice. But in schools, there should be a dress code. This is the matter of schools and the discipline in schools," he said.

"When one talks about institutions when one has to accept the rules there," he added.

Reacting to Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that Hijab is a fundamental right and that one day a hijab-clad girl will become the PM, Adityanath said, "It is for the freedom and rights of that every girl (daughter of India) that PM Modi put a stop on the malpractice of Triple Talak. It is for ensuring justice and honour and empowerment of the girl that these decisions are being taken."

"We can only say that the system will not work as per the Shariat, but will work as per the Constitution. When the system will work according to the constitution, every girl will be protected, honoured, and become self-reliant," the Chief Minister said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta