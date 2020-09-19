New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday made a promise to create the 'most beautiful' film city in Noida and said that the country needs a good film city for shooting purposes.

Yogi Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be good locations for the purpose and ordered officials to find a land to make the country’s ‘biggest’ film city in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

In an interaction with the public and official representative of the Meerut Division, CM Yogi has said that according to present time circumstances, the country is in the dire need of a good quality film city and Uttar Pradesh is all set to take the responsibility.

"The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to search for suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan," an official statement said.

"This film city will provide a better alternative to the film producers and, at the same time, will be very useful in terms of employment generation. In this direction, an action plan should be prepared at the earliest with options for land," it further read.

On the builder-buyer conflict in Noida and Greater Noida, the CM asked to ensure the protection of consumers' rights by all means and said as soon a flat is ready, its registry should be done.

The CM also directed the Noida Authority to expedite the work of ongoing projects like the Noida Convention and Habitat Centre, golf course and the expansion of the Metro and a shooting range in Sector 21-A.

He also said that the project of Delhi-Meerut expressway will be completed by the end of this year. He further asked for the completion of the entire Meerut Metro project by March 2025, including finishing the priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai (17-km-long) by March 2023.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma