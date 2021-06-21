International Yoga Day 2021: In an early-morning address, PM Modi said that Yoga is leading people from "negativity to creativity", becoming a source of inner strength among people amid the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Yoga has emerged as a "ray of hope" while the whole world is fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. In an early-morning address on International Yoga Day 2021, PM Modi said that Yoga is leading people from "negativity to creativity", becoming a source of inner strength among people amid the pandemic.

"Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Noting that people's love and enthusiasm for Yoga has increased more amid the pandemic, the Prime Minister said that it will continue to a play "preventive and promotive" role in the healthcare of the masses. He also lauded the doctors, nurses, healthcare staff and frontline workers for their role amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Pranayama. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Prime Minister Modi also unveiled the M-Yoga app on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day. He said that the app has been launched in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and will help in teaching people about Yoga in different languages.

"This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto," the Prime Minister noted.

People across the country on Monday celebrated the 7th International Yoga Day with a theme 'Yoga For Wellness'. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the activities and events are being organised virtually.

Earlier in a statement, the AYUSH Ministry, nodal Ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY) highlighted the role of Yoga in one's overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the runup to the annual event.

The Missions of India abroad have been coordinating various activities in the run-up to the event in their respective countries, and as per reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 countries globally.

