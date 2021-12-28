New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and an uptick in Omicron infections in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that a Level 1 Yellow Alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be enforced in Delhi. A detailed order will be issued soon, he said and urged people to continue their following COVID SOPs and adhere to the restrictions announced to contain the spread of the Omicron.

"As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said today.

The yellow alert is imposed when the Covid positivity stays above 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. The positivity rate in Delhi has been above 0.5 per cent in the past two days. This came after the national capital on Monday reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 6, Delhi had reported 331 cases.

The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, the opening of non-essential shops based on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others.

However, CM Kejriwal said that the Covid cases are mild and there is no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers. He also asserted that the Delhi government is 10 times more prepared to tackle the possible third wave of the deadly COVID-19. "We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases," the chief minister said.

The chief minister, after reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting, said virus cases were rising fast in Delhi but there was no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms.

Kejriwal said it was unfortunate that people were visiting markets and malls without masks, and appealed to them to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. He said although cases were rising in Delhi, there was no increased consumption of medical oxygen or increased demand for beds and ICU facilities which meant most people were getting treated at home.

