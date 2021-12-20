New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celcius was recorded at the Lodhi Road observatory in the national capital on Monday (December 20), the Regional Meteorological Centre said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold wave conditions will prevail in Delhi on Monday and days to come. A yellow alert, in this regard, has also been issued by the weather forecast agency for Monday. There is also a possibility of drizzling on December 24 or 25, RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD said. The Yellow alert indicates severely bad weather which suggests that the weather could change for the worse and asks people to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital on Monday remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 290 in the morning same as a day earlier.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 101 in the 'poor' and 181 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

The air quality in Noida remained in the 'poor' category while the air quality in Gurugram slipped to the 'poor' category. The AQI in the NCR region - Noida and Gurugram stand at 293 and 225 respectively.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

After a review meeting earlier this week, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders.

However, the schools in the national capital reopened for classes 6 onwards from Saturday after the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes.

