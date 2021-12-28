New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a yellow alert in the national capital amid the increasing number of Omicron variant cases of Covid-19 in the state. The 'yellow' alert is sounded when Covid positivity rate stays over 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. The alert has been issued under the Delhi government's four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) announced earlier.

"As the Covid-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon," said Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference.

The Delhi government had already imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am. Now, it will be changed to 10 pm to 5 am. There are three other levels of alerts in the Graded Response Action Plan namely Amber, Orange and Red. Each level will be imposed depending on the situation of Coronavirus in the state.

Under the Yellow alert following things will be closed/ not allowed:

Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

Schools and colleges will be closed.

Social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities will be restricted.

Sports complexes, stadiums, and swimming pools will also be closed.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes, and entertainment parks will be closed.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, and auditoriums will be closed.

Banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will be closed.

Standing travel in metro will not be allowed.

More than two passengers will not be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi, and cycle rickshaws.

What will be allowed/exempted?

Essential services shops will be allowed to function.

Hospitals and medical shops will remain open.

Non-essential services shops will be allowed to open on alternative days on an odd and even basis.

Restaurants will be allowed to function but only with 50 per cent capacity. The restaurants will be allowed to operate from 8 am to 10 pm.

Bars will also be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Hotels are allowed to remain open.

Outdoor yoga will be allowed.

Delhi Metro will be allowed to run with 50 percent seating capacity.

Buses will also be allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity

20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha