Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police on Friday revealed that a threat letter was recovered from the 'suspicious' SUV that was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

Though the officials have not revealed what was written on it, news agency ANI claimed that the handwritten letter in 'broken English' was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani.

"A letter was also found in the car with the explosives near Antilia. The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani. It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a 'trailer' and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Maharashtra: Visuals from outside Mukesh Ambani residence, Antilia in Mumbai where a car carrying Gelatin was found parked last night. pic.twitter.com/xeoN8mtoqZ — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

The police, however, has said that security outside Ambani's residence has been beefed up, noting that the gelatin found inside the suspicious SUV was not of "military-grade but commercial-grade" which is generally used in construction-related digging.

It further said that the SUV was stolen from Mumbai's Vikroli area and had a damaged chassis number but the real owner of the vehicle has been identified.

"There was no threat call or letter received by anyone with respect to Ambani family in recent past. Police have gathered CCTV footages of multiple locations from where the car passed through in Mumbai," the police said, as reported by ANI.

The Mumbai Police has also registered an FIR in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

It said that section four of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) has also been included in the FIR.

