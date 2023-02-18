OPEN IN APP

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': BJP Alleges Soros’ Link With Congress With Bharat Jodo Yatra Example

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 05:49 PM (IST)
DAYS after US billionaire George Soros commented in the context of the Adani row, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is linking Congress with Soros. However, the "Grand Old Party" has distanced itself from the comment. The saffron brigade leaders are sharing photos of Salil Shetty walking with the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra. Salil is the global vice president of Open Society Foundations. The foundation is backed by George Soros.

A photo was shared by the National Spokesperson of the BJP, Gaurav Bhatia, and Shehzad Poonawalla, in which Salil Shetty can be seen walking with Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra. The leaders questioned the relationship of Congress with George Soros. Salil was also involved in the anti-CAA protest. 

Earlier in the day, the senior leader of the Grand Old Party, P Chidambaram, said that he did not agree with what George Soros said, but to label his remarks as an attempt to topple the democratically elected government is not acceptable.

"The people of India will determine who will be in and who will be out of the government of India. I did not know that the Modi government was so feeble that it can be toppled by the stray statement of a 92-year-old rich foreign national," Chidambaram said.

Earlier, foreign minister S Jaishankar reacted to Soros' remarks, calling him "old, rich, opinionated, and dangerous."

"He is old, rich, opinionated and dangerous because what happens is when such people and such views and such organisations - they actually invest resources in shaping narratives," the Exteral Affairs Minister said.

George Soros, a 92-year-old philanthropist, is one of the wealthiest men in the world. 

George Soros was speaking during a speech ahead of the Munich security conference, where he highlighted the recent Adani Group row that followed after the US-based Hindenburg Group report. Speaking on the stock rout of the Adani Group companies, Soros said, "This will significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India."

He also stated that PM Modi will have to answer questions from foreign investors and Parliament about the allegations against Adani. 

