From Shraddha Walkar Murder Case To Sidhu Moosewala's Death; 5 Gruesome Killings That Shook India In 2022

Murder cases that shook the nation in 2022 (Image Credits: ANI image used for representation)

INDIA in 2022 witnessed several cases that left the nation in shock. While the pages of newspapers are coloured with the stories of deaths and murders daily, the year 2022 has seen some really terrifying cases that didn't leave everyone with so many unanswered questions but also shook the entire nation.

While many cases sent chills down the spine, many left everyone wondering how cruel the world can be.

Let's take a look at the gruesome killings of 2022:

Shraddha Murder Case

The Delhi police in November arrested a man named Aaftab Amin Poonawalla who not only killed his 28-year-old girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, but also chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed it off at different parts of the national capital.

According to the reports, the incident took place on May 18, however, the accused was arrested in November.

Aaftab is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Kerala Human Sacrifice Case

IN yet another shocking case the Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, the police arrested three persons identified as one Shafi, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.

The issue came to the notice after the accused were suspected of luring and killing the women allegedly as a human sacrifice in black magic rituals.

Reportedly, one of the victims was cut into 56 pieces by the accused in the 'human sacrifice' case. According to the remand report of the police, the accused Muhammad Shafi and the woman accused Laila inserted a knife into the vagina of the victims.

"For getting economic prosperity, the two accused, Bhagaval Singh and Laila conspired for the crime with the help of prime accused Muhammed Shafi," said the remand report by the police.

In September 26, Shafi approached Padma and lured her by offering her Rs 15,000 for s*x work. Padma, who used to sell lottery tickets at Kochi agreed and went with Shafi to the home of Bhagaval Singh and Laila in the Pathanamthitta district. However, they didn't giver her any money, but strangled her with a plastic cord around her neck to make her unconscious. After that, Shafi inserted a knife into the vagina of Padma and then he cut her throat for killing. After that, they cut her into 56 pieces and put it into buckets and then buried in the pit.

Another similar incident took place in June when Shafi approached another woman, Roslin in the Kottayam district and offered her Rs 10 lakh for acting in a blue film. Later, the three accused also murdered her in the same way.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

The death of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was a shock to the nation. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead near Mansa on May 29. The incident, reportedly took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moosewala.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post.

Two Dalit Girls Raped And Hanged In UP's Lakhimpuri

In September, the police arrested six accused after two minor Dalit sisters, aged nearly 14 and 17 years respectively, were found hanging from a tree outside a village in the Nighasan area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The father of the deceased said that his daughters were abducted from the house, raped and murdered by the rapists, demanding the culprits to be hanged.

The accused were identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin, and Arif.

Honour Killing Case: Father Kills Daughter, Mother Helps Packing Body In Suitcase

Another horrific incident that made headlines was the killing of a 21-year-old woman, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. The case came to light on November 22, the police arrested the parents of the victim.

Reportedly, the woman got married without the approval of her parents, because of which her family was not happy. According to the police, she was allegedly killed by her father and her mother helped him put the body in the suitcase and dispose it off.