Yearender 2022: Even In A Polarised World, India Chose The Middle Path On Most Global Issues

This year was one that definitely kept newsrooms across the globe busy. As several polarising events shook the world, India was praised and criticised for its nuanced approach and stance. From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the feminist uprising in Iran and supply chain disruptions to the COP27 meeting, Indian policymakers found themselves treading the middle path in a world that seems more and more divided over everything.

Before the year 2022 ends, we at Jagran English, thought it would be interesting to take a look at India’s stand on various issues that drew contrasting views from different quarters of our multi polar world.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

On November 28, 2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin had stated that NATO’s expansion in Ukraine - especially its deployment of long range missiles - is a “red line” issue for the largest nation on Earth. On February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and called it “special military operation”. It was a world changing event that upended the economic recovery of many nations, especially in the third world. As Western powers began piling on sanctions on Russia, the world got virtually as polarised as it was during the Cold War era. Clear bloc lines had emerged with China, Iran, Belarus, Syria, Turkey, and other authoritarian Central Asian nations on Russia’s side and with liberal democratic nations of the West against it.

However, India remained steadfastly committed to a neutral path. During the initial days of the war, led by the US, Western nations sought to isolate Russia by passing a resolution against it in the United Nations Security Council. India was one of the few nations to have abstained from voting. Several nations had then implored India to take a clear stand against Russia. However when, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Modi had told Putin that this is not the era of war many nations of world also praised India’s stand.

Supply chain disruption and skyrocketing oil prices

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions on Putin’s nation, the supply of oil in March nosedived in international markets and the prices skyrocketed. European nations had been, till then, mostly dependent on Russian oil for their energy security. It was even argued that the sanctions hurt Europeans as much as they hurt the Russians. As major European economies like Germany and France rushed to find oil elsewhere, the third world nations were left to fend for themselves.

Many could not dare to violate the Western sanctions regime to buy discounted Russian oil but India did. India not only bought Russian oil, it increased its supply of oil from there. Russia used to supply only a meagre amount of oil but by October this year data showed that, 22 per cent of India’s oil supply came from there. It surpassed Middle East’s Iraq to be India’s top supplier of oil. It continued to buy Russian oil citing national interests to keep its domestic oil prices low.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

Sri Lanka had been reeling under a very severe economic crisis - wrought mostly by government mishandling - since early 2021 but as the oil prices soared as a result Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its condition worsened. With inflation as high as 18.7 per cent in March, the cost of living crisis became too much for the ordinary Sri Lankans to bear. Large scale anti-government demonstrations erupted on the streets of Colombo and pressed the Sri Lankan rulers in a corner. As these protests turned violent, even its president had to flee.

Indebted to the World Bank, US, and China - among others - Sri Lanka was in serious distress and the only sign of assistance from the Chinese came in the further loans. India then had extended humanitarian assistance for the southern neighbour to the tune of $ 3.8 Billion cumulatively, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has claimed. India however had not taken a stand against or for the Sri Lankan administration but maintained that it “stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period”.

Israel Palestine tensions and violence

Tensions in the gulf region with regards to Israel and Palestine have always existed. However, since the start of this year violent conflicts had broken out between the two rivals with Gaza based terrorists firing missiles into Israeli territories in January. Subsequent Israeli raids in Palestine and the Gaza strip led to several killings of civilians, including teenagers and small kids but matters came to a boiling point in August when the Israeli forces launched missile strike in Palestine and Gaza that killed dozens of civilians and injured nearly a hundred.

India’s stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict has witnessed a tectonic shift in recent years. Since the time of India’s independence it has been a supporter of Palestine’s right of self-determination, an emotion that stemmed from India’s own desire for it. However, lately Israel has assumed the position of a very important ally in defense and agricultural sectors. India’s relations with israel have grown at the expense of Palestine and this year did not find any support from their historical ally even as India officially continues to bat for the ‘two-nation’ policy in the conflict.

Iran Protests

On September 16 an Iranian women Mahsa Amini breathed her last in a hospital. Her death has triggered what is now being dubbed the beginning of a feminist revolution in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have since taken to the streets led by women to protest police brutality. These demonstrations have over time turned into something bigger and now just don’t demand the end of the Morality Police responsible for Mahsa’s death but more individual liberty, gender equality, and democracy. Mahsa Amini was arrested by the country’s Morality Police for wearing what they termed “indecent clothes”.

India has conspicuously kept mum on the issue. The Indian rulers have not said anything in support or against either the people of Iran or the Shahs. However, it did abstain from voting on a resolution that condemns Iran for the excesses that it has made in suppressing the popular uprising.

27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27)

World leaders from across the globe met in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Shiekh to discuss a coordinated strategy to fight climate change that is threatening humanity’s existence and wreaking havoc on the world now.

During the 26th Conference, India, along with rival China, had taken the position of slowly phasing ‘down’ coal use to produce electricity. The language assumes importance because Western leaders wanted the text to say ‘phase out’ instead of ‘phase down’ suggesting that within a time frame the use of coal to produce electricity was to be ceased and not reduced. This year’s COP 27 summit focused majorly on the financing mechanism for ‘loss and damage’ due to climate change. It has been a long pending demand of poorer nations of the global south to demand compensation and money form richer nations of the West to funds rehabilitation of people affected by climate change. This year parties to the conference added this policy to their agenda and India welcomed this decision.

As this tumultuous year comes to an end, Indians will be looking forward to the new year with the hope that India assumes an even bigger role in global affairs next year as it prepares to head the G20 summit. However, a bigger role for India will also mean taking clearer positions on matters of most importance. It will be interesting to witness how India navigates challenges that will accompany the approaching year.