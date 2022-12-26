Yearender 2022: Amid Modi Govt's Thrust On 'Atmanirbharta', A Look At Major Defence Dialogue Held With Other Nations

ASIDE from scientific and technological advancements, India's defence sector witnessed significant growth in the year 2022. According to the News18 website, till November 1, India exported defence items worth Rs 15,000 crore by the end of this fiscal. During 2021–2022, India's defence exports were worth Rs 12,814 crore. In a monetary aspect, it is a significant growth from the year 2014–15, when the figures were around RS 1,940.46 crore. The country has set a target of annual defence exports worth Rs 35,000 crore by 2025.

Before the year 2022 ends, we at Jagran English thought it would be interesting to take a look at major defence deals.

India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar took part in the 4th India-USA 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC in April. This dialogue was aimed at reviewing bilateral cooperation across domains and discussed ways to strengthen ties. The Defence Minister also expressed India's desire to take the partnership toward co-development and co-production with US companies. He also called for increased investments by US defence companies in India under the "Make In India" programme.

Annual Defence Dialogue: In November, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Minister of Armed Forces of the French Republic Mr Sebastien Lecornu in New Delhi for the 4th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue.The dialogue was aimed at discussing means to strengthen maritime cooperation and increase the scope and complexity of bilateral exercises. The key areas of discussion include defence industrial cooperation with a focus on "Make In India."

India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: This dialogue was held in Tokyo in September and was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with External Affairs Minister. During this dialogue, an extensive discussion was held on ways to enhance maritime cooperation, including maritime domain awareness.

ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in this dialogue in November in Cambodia. During the meeting, Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, calling for the peaceful resolution of disputes while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. He also said that India and ASEAN must work together for maritime security in the region.

(With Inputs From PIB)